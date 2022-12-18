CSU Comeback Bid Falls Just Short on the Road at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (CSU Athletics) - Charleston Southern men’s basketball fell in the last leg of its road trip Saturday afternoon, as Jacksonville fought off a late CSU push to hang on to a 72-63 win at Swisher Gymnasium.

The Buccaneers cut it to five with just over 90 ticks left, but Jacksonville found a way to hang on.

A CHANCE AT THE END: Charleston Southern trailed by as much as 18 deep into the second half, but a strong push under the seven-minute mark saw the Buccaneers down just two possessions with a little under a minute and a half left to play. A Tahlik Chavez floater in the paint made it 68-63 after a Claudell Harris Jr. bucket put CSU within two stops of having a chance to complete the comeback.

STRONG SECOND HALF: Claudell Harris Jr. continues to find success on the offensive side of the floor at will, as the sophomore wing finished the contest with 20 points while Chavez found double figures as well with 10 of his own to add to two helpers. Tyeree Bryan came alive in the second stanza as well, finishing the game with nine and four boards.

EVERYTHING IS BETTER IN TWOS: Sophomore Kalib Clinton continues his emergence on the offensive side of the floor for Charleston Southern, finishing with his first double-double of the season after 14 points on 6-8 shooting from the field and 10 boards. Four of those 10 rebounds came on the offensive side of the floor to lead both sides in the category.

CRASHING THE BOARDS: The Bucs saw 16 points come off second-chance looks, compared to Jacksonville’s four. The overall rebound battle was also won by the Buccaneers, 36-29, including a 13-7 margin on the offensive side of the floor. Six different Bucs found offensive boards, led by Clinton’s four.

A HELPING HAND: Charleston Southern has also moved the ball well this season and Saturday night was no different as the Bucs recorded 13 dimes on 25 made field goals while turning the ball over just 10 times in the contest. Taje’ Kelly laid claim to the most assists for CSU with three, but six different Bucs found multiple helpers tonight.

UP NEXT: The Bucs return home to the Buc Dome for its final affair before Christmas as they play hosts to Kentucky Christian Thursday, December 22. The action is slated for a 3:00 p.m. tip and will stand as the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Copyright 2022 CSU Athletics. All rights reserved.