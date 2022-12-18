Folly Beach to host first Chanukah celebration
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach is celebrating the start of Chanukah with a brand new event.
The first-ever Chanukah in Folly River Park will be held Sunday night on Center Street.
Event organizer Nadine Vogel says the event will feature live music, a six-foot menorah and refreshments. Mayor Tim Goodwin is also set to attend, according to Vogel.
It starts at 7:30 p.m.
Chanukah, also spelled as Hanukkah, starts on Sunday and lasts till Monday, Dec. 26.
