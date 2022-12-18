SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Folly Beach to host first Chanukah celebration

The first-ever Chanukah in Folly River Park will be held Sunday night on Center Street.
The first-ever Chanukah in Folly River Park will be held Sunday night on Center Street.(Nadine Vogel)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach is celebrating the start of Chanukah with a brand new event.

The first-ever Chanukah in Folly River Park will be held Sunday night on Center Street.

Event organizer Nadine Vogel says the event will feature live music, a six-foot menorah and refreshments. Mayor Tim Goodwin is also set to attend, according to Vogel.

It starts at 7:30 p.m.

Chanukah, also spelled as Hanukkah, starts on Sunday and lasts till Monday, Dec. 26.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile...
Deputies investigating after woman dropped off at mobile home park with gunshot wound
The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with...
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s...
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to...
West Ashley library closes temporarily
In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day.
CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas