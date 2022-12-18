Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 77-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove into multiple cars Saturday night and left the scene.

Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property damage (attended vehicle) and driving under suspension, second offense.

Charleston Police say Bruorton was driving in the wrong direction on Savannah Highway near Waldon Road.

At 7:51 p.m., he ran into several oncoming cars, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Wolfsen said she believed it was five other cars that were ultimately hit. At least three of those cars were towed from the scene because of the damage.

A few people were checked out by EMS. However, Wolfsen said no serious injuries were reported.

Bruorton was eventually taken to a hospital for minor injuries and then booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Sunday morning.

He was later released on a PR bond.

