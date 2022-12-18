SC Lottery
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases

Deputies say Nasir Washington (middle right), 18, is facing multiple charges, including murder, Ahmari Milhouse (far left), 19, is charged with possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol, Rodriquez Mack (far right), 29, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and Alexander Bloodworth (middle left), 18, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III drug.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County says investigators have made multiple arrests in separate cases resulting in the seizure of weapons and illegal narcotics.

“At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These are serious firearms and dangerous narcotics.”

Deputies say Nasir Washington, 18, is facing multiple charges, including murder, Ahmari Milhouse, 19, is charged with possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol, Rodriquez Mack, 29, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and Alexander Bloodworth, 18, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III drug.

During these separate investigations, authorities say they seized eight firearms, multiple containers containing a highly concentrated marijuana derivative, marijuana, digital scales, grinders, and marijuana-laced brownies.

One of the weapons seized may violate federal law, according to a news release.

“More charges across multiple jurisdictions are expected as the investigations continue,” Ravenell said.

