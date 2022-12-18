SC Lottery
South Carolina State wins 62-61 against Samford

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rakeim Gary scored 20 points as South Carolina State beat Samford 62-61 on Saturday night.

Jordan Simpson’s bucket with 58 seconds left gave South Carolina State the lead and neither team scored after that.

Gary was 6 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-11). Simpson scored 14 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Davion Everett shot 1 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with six points.

Logan Dye led the way for the Bulldogs (6-6) with 16 points and six rebounds. Achor Achor added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Samford. A.J. Staton-McCray also had eight points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

