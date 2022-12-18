SC Lottery
Summerville celebrates 175th birthday: ‘I wouldn’t want to live any place else’

Located in Gahagan Park, the event featured food trucks, live music, jump castles, a speech from the mayor and fireworks to end the evening.
Located in Gahagan Park, the event featured food trucks, live music, jump castles, a speech from the mayor and fireworks to end the evening.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville celebrated its 175th anniversary on Saturday to acknowledge the past, present and future of the town.

Located in Gahagan Park, the event featured food trucks, live music, jump castles, a speech from the mayor and fireworks to end the evening.

As the town continues to grow, Summerville Parks and Recreation Director Amy Evans says she does not want Summerville to lose its charm.

“It’s just grown mind-blowing amounts in the last couple of years,” Evans says. “Just seeing the community wanting to be a part of the things that we’re doing is great.”

One of Santa Claus’s helpers attended the celebration to take photos with the children and spread the holiday spirit. He calls Summerville home and says it is a wonderful place to live.

“Even with the growth, Summerville still has that town vibe, so it feels like a small town, but it’s growing every day, and the people that are coming in are just as warm as the people who have been here for years,” he says.

The Blewer family has lived in town for six years and share that with more growth, Summerville has everything they need.

“I wouldn’t want to live any place other than Summerville,” the mother says.

As for the future of the town, the Blewer family hopes there are more activities where the town can come together and be more active.

“We have a lot of longevity,” Evans says. “It’s a special place to work; it’s a special place to live. Our downtown area is special; It’s unique with a lot of small businesses. You just can’t get that everywhere.”

