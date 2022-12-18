SC Lottery
Argentina wins the World Cup, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final

Players of Argentina celebrate with Angel Di Maria after he scored his side's second goal...
Players of Argentina celebrate with Angel Di Maria after he scored his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.

Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.

Argentina and France scored a goal each in extra time to make it 3-3.

Kylian Mbappé scored on a penalty kick with just a few minutes remaining of extra time. That’s a hat-trick for the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the match in the second period of extra time.

Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France at half-time in the World Cup final after goals by Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Mbappé made it 2-2 in the second half with two goals. Just one minute after scoring on the penalty he forward striked again, on a volley.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.

Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

