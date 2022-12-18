SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

‘Zamboni malfunction’ suspends Stingrays’ Saturday night game

After the first period, the South Carolina Stingrays tweeted that there was a delay because of...
After the first period, the South Carolina Stingrays tweeted that there was a delay because of an equipment malfunction.(Live 5 News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans will have to wait for the conclusion of Saturday night’s contest between the South Carolina Stingrays and the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

After the first period, the South Carolina Stingrays tweeted that there was a delay because of an equipment malfunction.

Team spokesperson Cody Lefkowitz would later confirm that it was a Zamboni that malfunctioned. A Zamboni is a vehicle that smooths out ice.

After the delay, the team announced the game was postponed because of “ice conditions.”

“The final 40 minutes of the game will be played at a date to be determined,” the East Coast Hockey League stated in a tweet.

The game was tied at 0-0 when it was suspended.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Clifton (right) and David Johnston (left), who according to court documents are neighbors,...
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being...
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
SpaceX launched just before 6 p.m. at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
SpaceX launch spotted over Lowcountry skyline
A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday.
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with...
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’

Latest News

The Buccaneers cut it to five with just over 90 ticks left, but Jacksonville found a way to...
CSU Comeback Bid Falls Just Short on the Road at Jacksonville
VIDEO: Pinewood Prep's Pat Eidson picks up 900th career win
VIDEO: Pinewood Prep's Pat Eidson picks up 900th career win
Pinewood Prep head boy’s basketball coach Pat Eidson reached a new milestone on Friday night.
Pinewood Prep head coach Pat Eidson gets 900th career win
VIDEO: Local authors book on NBA star could become TV series
VIDEO: Local authors book on NBA star could become TV series