‘Zamboni malfunction’ suspends Stingrays’ Saturday night game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans will have to wait for the conclusion of Saturday night’s contest between the South Carolina Stingrays and the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

After the first period, the South Carolina Stingrays tweeted that there was a delay because of an equipment malfunction.

Team spokesperson Cody Lefkowitz would later confirm that it was a Zamboni that malfunctioned. A Zamboni is a vehicle that smooths out ice.

After the delay, the team announced the game was postponed because of “ice conditions.”

“The final 40 minutes of the game will be played at a date to be determined,” the East Coast Hockey League stated in a tweet.

The game was tied at 0-0 when it was suspended.

Tonight’s matchup against the Ghost Pirates has been postponed due to ice conditions. — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) December 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.