2 shot during Beaufort Co. home invasion, deputies say

Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County...
Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Sea Island Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

A 38-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his extremities and is being treated at a local hospital, while a 19-year-old man was taken to MUSC with more substantial injuries, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said three people were in the home when two men with guns forced their way into the home and began shooting. The incident is being investigated as a burglary-home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Wilfong at 843-255-3439 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

