7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire

Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says seven adults are without their home after a Sunday fire.

Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-story house with heavy black smoke. The department says one person had to be rescued from the fire.

Captain Matthew Tidwell says the fire is now under control but not before it displaced seven adults. The Red Cross was called to assist them during this time, according to Tidwell.

Rifle Range Road between Six Mile Road and Omni Boulevard was closed for a time, but Mount Pleasant Police say it is now open.

As of 7:48 p.m., four fire units were still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

