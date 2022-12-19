SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Agents seize zebra, giraffe bones from woman flying back from Kenya

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Authorities at Washington Dulles International Airport seized zebra and giraffe bones that a traveler brought back to the U.S. from Kenya last month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.

Officials discovered them in her bags during a secondary search on Nov. 10.

Customs officials say possession of the bones violate parts of U.S. law, and bones can potentially expose people, pets and agriculture industries to serious diseases.

The woman was not charged.

Customs authorities say during a typical day, agents across the U.S. seize a few thousand “prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts and soil” items.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property...
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.
7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday.
Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder’s hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer