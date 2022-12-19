Authorities looking for missing Bluffton man

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing from the Bluffton area.

Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel, 26, was reported missing from his Sawmill Forest home in Bluffton on Dec. 16, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says family and friends have not heard from or seen Niebla-Rangel since Dec. 17 at approximately 7 a.m.

Niebla-Rangel stands at 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants with zebra stripes.

The sheriff’s office says Niebla-Rangel does not own a vehicle.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact the Beaufort County Communications’ non-emergency number at 843-524-2777 or Sergeant Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435.

