Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old on Monday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old on Monday.

Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales, 17, was reported missing after she left her home in North Charleston on Dec. 18. Authorities believe she is with her boyfriend in Raleigh, North Carolina, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Gonzales stands at 5-foot and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on where she might be, is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

