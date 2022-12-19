Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access.

It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway on the Stono River.

The city bought the property in 2015 and was ready to design the project in late 2019, but the pandemic delayed plans to move forward.

Officials have budgeted $2.7 million for the park, which they said will have walking trails, a potential picnic area and a 1,000-foot-long dock that leads out into the river.

The council will be voting on a contract to begin designing the park at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The city said they take any chance they can get to increase public access to the Lowcountry’s waterways whenever an opportunity arises.

“Waterfront access is one of the priorities of the city of Charleston,” Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said. “Waterfront parcels are some of the most expensive pieces of land in the country, and so anytime we can provide that space to the public, it’s just a benefit to all.”

If the contract is approved, the city said design work would start in January, but there’s no timetable yet on when the park will open.

