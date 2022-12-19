Conway man faces sexual exploitation charges after ‘criminal activity’ investigation on Snapchat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into criminal activity on a popular social media app led to the arrest of a Conway man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected criminal activity on Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office said it was able to link images to 28-year-old Daniel Crum.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“This is a reminder to parents who plan on gifting their children a smart device, to discuss safe practices, set safeguards, and monitor it closely,” the Horry County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Crum is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $7,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.