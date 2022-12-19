Mount Pleasant storage facility fire under control, official says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says a Sunday night fire at a storage facility is under control.

Crews originally received a report about a fire at a fast-food restaurant.

When they arrived, they did not see a fire. However, firefighters say they did notice a heavy fire in the distance.

Fire investigators then went to Mt. Pleasant Mini Storage on Von Kolnitz Road and found two boats, a truck and a camper “fully involved.”

Eventually, they were able to get the fire under control, according to Captain Matthew Tidwell.

No injuries were reported, Tidwell said.

The Charleston Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police also responded to the fire.

As of 10:45 p.m., crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Working Fire @ Mount Pleasant Mini Storage off of Von Kolnitz Road.

Multiple Vehicle’s on fire and a boat. Large emergency vehicle presence on scene. @Charleston_Fire and @MountPleasantPD also on-scene with @MountPleasantFD pic.twitter.com/nIGJ7tjCyK — Mount Pleasant Fire (@MountPleasantFD) December 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.