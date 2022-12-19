SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Mount Pleasant storage facility fire under control, official says

Firefighters responded to Mt. Pleasant Mini Storage on Von Kolnitz Road.
Firefighters responded to Mt. Pleasant Mini Storage on Von Kolnitz Road.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says a Sunday night fire at a storage facility is under control.

Crews originally received a report about a fire at a fast-food restaurant.

When they arrived, they did not see a fire. However, firefighters say they did notice a heavy fire in the distance.

Fire investigators then went to Mt. Pleasant Mini Storage on Von Kolnitz Road and found two boats, a truck and a camper “fully involved.”

Eventually, they were able to get the fire under control, according to Captain Matthew Tidwell.

No injuries were reported, Tidwell said.

The Charleston Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police also responded to the fire.

As of 10:45 p.m., crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property...
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile...
Deputies investigating after woman dropped off at mobile home park with gunshot wound
Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s...
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with...
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’

Latest News

Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first come, first serve basis.
Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway
Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck....
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.
7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire
A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a...
Free concert organizers partner with nonprofit to give back