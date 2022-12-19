SC Lottery
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County

First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.

An official with the Department of Natural Resources has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road.

Charleston County deputies are also on scene.

It is unknown how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

