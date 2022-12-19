FIRST ALERT: Wet weather to give way to Christmas cold snap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Major changes to our weather this week including the coldest temperatures since January! Today it’s all sunshine to go with chilly temperatures. Highs will top out in the middle 50s this afternoon with a few clouds increasing late today. Clouds will thicken up tonight and a few showers are possible by tomorrow morning. Anticipate wet weather at times on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 40s. The clouds and chilly weather, along with the chance of showers, will continue on Wednesday for the first day of Winter. Rain is possible on Thursday as we get a brief surge of warmer air ahead of an Arctic cold front arriving on Friday. Highs will top out in the mid 60s on Thursday and only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday night. High temperatures will be reached early Friday as a cold front nears the area with scattered showers. Expect a windy Friday with temperatures falling fast by Friday afternoon as the cold front moves offshore. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by the afternoon and 30s by the evening with wind chill values in the 20s. Frigid air continues to move in Friday night with lows Saturday morning ranging from the upper teens inland to the mid to upper 20s at the beaches. With the wind factored in, wind chill values could be as low as 5 to 10 degrees by Saturday morning. Christmas Eve will be a very cold one despite lots of sunshine! Highs will top out in the upper 30s with only a minor rebound into the low to mid 40s on Christmas Day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Christmas morning. Because of the drastic change in temperatures and the bitterly low wind chill values, the LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM has issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Friday and Saturday. Be prepared to take appropriate measures to protect people, property and pets over the holiday!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers. High 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 65.

FRIDAY: Rain Early. Falling Temps. Turning Windy and Cold. High 62. Temps Fall into the 40s by Afternoon.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny Sky. Frigid. High 39.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny Sky. Cold. High 44.

