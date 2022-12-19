SC Lottery
Former SC Gov. David Beasley stepping down from World Food Programme

Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley talks with South Korean Foreign...
Executive Director of the World Food Programme David Beasley talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during their meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool) (Source: Lee Jin-man)(WRDW)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The World Food Programme announced a search for a new executive director has begun.

David Beasley, the current WFP Executive Director, said in a statement his term of office is ending in April of 2023. He said of the announcement, “Serving in this capacity has been the greatest joy and deepest heartache of my life. Thanks to the generosity of governments and individuals, we have fed so many millions of people.  But the reality is we have not been able to feed them all - and the tragedy of extreme hunger in a wealthy world persists.”

Beasley served as governor of SC from 1995 to 1999 and before that had served as a state representative.

In 2017 Beasley was nominated to the position by another former SC Governor, Nikki Haley. Haley was serving as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. The WFP says in its mission statement it works to deliver food assistance in emergencies and improve nutrition across the globe. In 2020 Beasley accepted a Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the organization.

The organization said in 2021 it assisted 128 million people in 120 countries and territories. It says on a given day it uses 5,600 trucks, 30 ships, and 100 planes in its mission.

Beasley said, “It has been an honor to serve this inspiring organization and to work with its 23,000 dedicated women and men. I thank the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for giving me this role to play.”

