Free concert organizers partner with nonprofit to give back

A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a...
A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a nonprofit working to bring laundry services to members of the homeless community.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free Christmas concert with Easton Corbin on Sunday was part of WEZL’s Kindness Crews-aide and gave back to a nonprofit organization.

A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a nonprofit working to bring laundry services to members of the homeless community.

Jean Angels Founder Katrina Carpenter explained how the organization’s new mobile laundry service provides haircuts, a warm shower and clean laundry.

“So today [Sunday], I mean for us to be able to receive some of the funds, it’s amazing,” Carpenter said. “As you can see, we are ready to get out in the area and to be able to provide; and we couldn’t do it without sponsorships or donations.”

For the first year ever, dozens of Lowcountry residents attended the concert at the Crews Chevrolet lot in North Charleston. Robert Crews, founder of Crews Chevrolet, and Ric Rush, WEZL Kindness Crews-aide, partnered with Jean Angels after they worked together for an easter event.

“It’s just such a great organization,” Crews said. “I hope we can help get some good publicity for them from it and help them with some of the needs they have.”

As for the future of the nonprofit, they hope to add even more mobile laundry services to serve more members of the homeless community.

“I want to be able to get people off the streets,” Carpenter said. “You know, it’s one thing to help them prepare and restore their dignity but guess when it’s cold out here. We get to go home or be able to have a place, but not for them.”

Rush shared that hosting the event was their last big act of kindness for 2022.

“If there’s ever a time a year that needs some, some kindness, it’s a good time to do that,” he said.

To learn more about Jean Angels, visit their website at jeanangels.org.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

