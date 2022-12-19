Georgetown Co. woman finds sick bald eagle in her driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated.

The woman found the sick eagle right in her driveway. She then took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Crews with the station contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to have the woman drive the bird to them so they could accept it for evaluation and treatment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.