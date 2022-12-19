Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday.

Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A large line surrounded the block as members of the community waited to receive a free bike or Christmas gift.

They invited the community to the event aimed at putting smiles on the faces of children while helping parents who might be struggling during the Christmas season.

Pastor Dixon has worked with Positive Vibes to spread love and positivity throughout North Charleston.

“The reaction is always one from the heart or just gratitude,” Dixon said. “A lot of the people who are out here are suffering. We are in a pretty tough economic time. And to be able to have some gifts under the tree that thing for their children that they might not have been able to get their hands on. Do the generosity of all of those who have come together under this banner of Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith.”

Positive Vibes was formed to honor Ronjanae Smith, who was shot and killed at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston in May 2021.

Organizers say the foundation is dedicated to bringing about positive change and reducing gun violence in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.