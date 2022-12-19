SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence

At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - At least 36 people were injured, including 11 seriously, during a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu.

KHNL reports the flight was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona and hit severe turbulence about 30 minutes from landing in Honolulu on Sunday.

The turbulence sent some passengers flying out of their seats and at least one hit the ceiling.

Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 35 from Phoenix “landed safely” in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m. The plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members.

“The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees,” an airline spokesperson said.

Shortly before the aircraft landed, dozens of firefighters, paramedics and the state Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team were called to the airport for the “mass casualty emergency,” meeting the aircraft at the gate.

KHNL reports the age of passengers injured ranged from 14 months to adults. Passengers were treated for a long list of injuries, including serious head injuries, cuts, bruises and loss of consciousness.

Of those injured, 20 people were taken to emergency rooms.

Eleven were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition, a Honolulu EMS spokesperson said. It was unclear how many of those injured were airline crew members.

The National Weather Service said the severe turbulence happened at about 36,000 feet.

“We believe the flight may have gone through a thunderstorm, which may have caused the severe turbulence,” said NWS meteorologist Genki Kino. “During that time, there were scattered thunderstorms everywhere.”

Passenger Kaylee Reyes said the plane was about 30 minutes from landing when the severe turbulence hit. Her mother had just sat down when the incident happened and hadn’t had a chance to buckle her seatbelt.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said, adding the turbulence came out of nowhere.

The incident comes as a powerful cold front begins to impact the state, bringing the threat of strong winds, torrential rains and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KGMB/KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property...
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman showed up at a mobile...
Deputies investigating after woman dropped off at mobile home park with gunshot wound
Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s...
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with...
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’

Latest News

Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck....
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.
7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire
A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a...
Free concert organizers partner with nonprofit to give back
After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets...
Georgetown Co. woman finds sick bald eagle in her driveway