SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning.

Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to pull Drayton over for going 61 mph in a 45 mph zone on Azalea Drive around 1:30 a.m.

An incident report says Drayton took several quick turns to try and get away. At one point, the deputy clocked Drayton going over 130 mph on I-26 East.

Knapp says Drayton was arrested after crashing into a fence at a business on Azalea Drive.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property...
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.
7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire
Deputies say Nasir Washington (middle right), 18, is facing multiple charges, including murder,...
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases

Latest News

insert
Murdaugh defense claims states’ motive theory is ‘absurd’
Seacoast Church - Summerville will open its Warming Center on Monday night due to the...
Warming shelter to open Monday night
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘This is long overdue’: Charleston state senator files bill to pay college athletes
The bill applies to football teams and men’s and women’s basketball teams at Division 1...
‘This is long overdue’: Charleston state senator files bill to pay college athletes