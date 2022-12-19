Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning.

Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to pull Drayton over for going 61 mph in a 45 mph zone on Azalea Drive around 1:30 a.m.

An incident report says Drayton took several quick turns to try and get away. At one point, the deputy clocked Drayton going over 130 mph on I-26 East.

Knapp says Drayton was arrested after crashing into a fence at a business on Azalea Drive.

