New donation opportunity coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday morning, Charleston city leaders will announce the arrival of the ‘Light Of the World’ mobile Giving Machines- an innovative way to donate to the Charleston homeless community.

These bright red, mobile giving machines give families the opportunity to not only select how they want to give back but ensure their donation is going directly to the families and individuals who need them. Examples of the donations include a warm night stay at a hotel, a seven-day bus pass, a personal hygiene kit, clothes, hats and gloves, and a family meal.

Latosha Fludd, the Executive Director of the Hope Center, said she thinks at this time of year when a lot of families are suffering or may have experienced some kind of financial loss, these types of donations will help get them out of that crunch and become more self-sufficient and sustainable.

The Hope Center has partnered with the ‘Light of the World’ mobile Giving Machines initiative, which is part of an ongoing global humanitarian effort by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I often think about the families that call us that unfortunately may be sleeping in their cars, and just to know that our citizens here in Charleston have the opportunity to purchase a hotel stay, even if it’s just one night, that’s a step in getting out of your car, having a nice safe place to stay with your family and moving on to the road of self-sufficiency. How could you not be a part of something so great like that?” Fludd said.

The giving machines will be located at 131 Market Street, directly across from the entrance to The Charleston Place Hotel.

To announce their arrival, Monday morning Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other local leaders are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. directly across from the entrance to The Charleston Place Hotel.

The giving machines are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

