SC average gas prices fall 11 cents over last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina have fallen another 11.3 cents over the past week bringing the state’s average down to $2.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas was priced at $2.29 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.67, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 42.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 21.3 cents lower than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $2.62 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 11.9 cents last week, averaging $3.09. The national average is down 57.1 cents from a month ago and stands 20 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fell 14.1 cents over the last week to $4.77 per gallon.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

