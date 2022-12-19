SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

SC average gas prices fall 11 cents over last week

The cheapest gas was priced at $2.29 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.67, a difference...
The cheapest gas was priced at $2.29 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.67, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina have fallen another 11.3 cents over the past week bringing the state’s average down to $2.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas was priced at $2.29 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.67, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 42.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 21.3 cents lower than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $2.62 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 11.9 cents last week, averaging $3.09. The national average is down 57.1 cents from a month ago and stands 20 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fell 14.1 cents over the last week to $4.77 per gallon.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property...
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.
7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Latest News

Kinship families are those raising a non-biological child.
Support needed for kinship families during the holidays
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Support needed for kinship families during the holidays
Monday morning, Charleston city leaders will announce the arrival of the ‘Light Of the World’...
New donation opportunity coming to Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New donation opportunity coming to Charleston