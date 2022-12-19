SC renters with damage from Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, renters and homeowners in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties whose homes and property were damaged during Hurricane Ian may qualify for individual assistance through FEMA.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial grant is for a one- or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential property losses and disaster-related expenses including:

Replacement or repair of personal property such as school supplies, furniture, appliances and clothing

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by those who are self-employed

Repair of primary vehicles

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses

Renters and homeowners will be required to submit copies of insurance settlements as FEMA will not pay for expenses already available or covered by insurance or other sources.

Applications can be found at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 23.

