Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday.

Deputies were notified that a victim of a dog attack was brought to Trident Medical Center after 2:20 p.m. The incident took place around 1 p.m. near 4516 Nestwood St. in the Woodside Manor community, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

An investigation revealed that the dog was tied up in a backyard when it broke free and attacked a 10-year-old boy walking in the street, authorities say. The victim’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit responded to the home and seized the dog, which was a mixed breed, Knapp said. The owner, Latoya Nicole Kinlock, was issued two citations for animal at large and no proof of rabies vaccination.

The sheriff’s office has not yet completed the incident report.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.