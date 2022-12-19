Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon.

Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats.

Officers responded to the area to direct the traffic until the bridge reopened, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The bridge reopened at 4:54 p.m.

