‘This is long overdue’: Charleston state senator files bill to pay college athletes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson (D-Charleston} has filed a bill that would provide stipends to Division I college athletes, adding to his years-long effort to ensure college athletes are compensated fairly.

Kimpson first authored this bill in 2014. The name, image, and likeness, or NIL, component of the bill was adopted last year by the general assembly. Now, Kimpson is trying to get the rest of the bill’s components adopted.

“This is long overdue,” Kimpson said. “But, in fairness, we’re not giving the students anything they don’t deserve. They deserve to use their own names, likeness, and image and they deserve a stipend a work study stipend for the number of hours associated with the sport.”

The goal of Senate Bill 306 is to set a work-study style stipend, which is determined by the number of hours the student athlete spends with the sport, multiplied by the hourly rate the college pays for a work-study program.

The bill calls for the students who receive the stipends to maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average, which Kimpson says encourages them to do well in school.

The bill applies to football teams and men’s and women’s basketball teams at Division I colleges that generate a total revenue of at least $50 million a year.

“When we look across the country, this is a multibillion-dollar industry,” Kimpson said. “We’re now at a point where coaches and assistant coaches are earning more than American company publicly traded CEOs.”

The bill also would create a student athlete trust fund. For each year a student athlete maintains good academic standing, $5,000 would be deposited into it, not to exceed $25,000.

“This would allow those students to have a firm foundation, graduate from college with some type of recognition of the hard-earned dollars and work they put in for the universities who benefitted great from their time and talent,” Kimpson said.

Shane Fidler, head football coach at Ashley Ridge High School, says he thinks the bill could incentivize high school athletes to pursue opportunities in the state.

“They’re trying to get out in front of other states, especially in the Southeast but definitely across the country and making sure that athletes in South Carolina are taken care of when they go to those huge revenue schools that are producing so much tourism, etcetera for our state,” Fidler said.

Kimpson says that when other states move this direction, competition will force legislators to move sooner than later on the bill. But he says he’s in it for the long haul.

