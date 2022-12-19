Warming shelter to open Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat.

Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023 on nights when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below. Those eligible include anyone needing shelter from cold weather, according to the United Way Association of South Carolina.

MONDAY, DEC. 19, 2022SEACOAST CHURCH – SUMMERVILLE

Due to forecasted cold weather, Seacoast Summerville will open its Warming Center on Monday night, Dec. 19. The Center accepts men, women and children (no pets) for free, according to the City of Charleston.

Admission hours are from 7 - 9 p.m. No one will be admitted before or after that time. The center will close at 7 a.m. Guests will need to leave the center at that time. Dinner and to-go breakfast will be served.

Seacoast Church - Summerville is located at 301 E. N 5th St. in Summerville. Free transportation to the center will be provided by Dorchester County on weekends and TriCounty Link during the week. Site specific questions can be directed to (843) 486-0193.

Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as more shelters announce openings across the tri-county area.

