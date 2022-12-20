21-year-old arrested in 2020 fatal shooting has a history with law enforcement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Nov. 2020 fatal shooting.

Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder after cell phone data put him with 18-year-old Tywon L. Washington the night of his murder.

An affidavit provided by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office indicates the gun used to kill Washington was “forensically tied” to Drayton-Fabor.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Orangeburg Road at roughly 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 for reports of a shooting at Haven Oaks Apartments.

Once on scene, deputies found Washington who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to jail records, Drayton-Fabor had already been in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center for a previous murder case.

In 2019, Drayton-Fabor and two others were charged with attempted murder, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm after an incident at a North Charleston gas station.

Drayton-Fabor’s bond was denied on Tuesday, according to Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesperson for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.