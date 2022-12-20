SC Lottery
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

Four puppies were rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning in North Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six adult dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire.

Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire.
Two of the puppies did not survive the fire, North Charleston Fire Department spokesman Christan Rainey said.

Rainey said crews attacked the fire from the outside before making entry and ensuring no other occupants were inside.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrew’s Fire, Charleston County EMS and North Charleston Police Department all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

