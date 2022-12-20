SC Lottery
Authorities arrest 21-year-old in 2020 fatal shooting

Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a Nov. 2020 fatal shooting.

Trey-Von Marquel Antoine Drayton-Fabor, 21, is being charged with murder after cell phone data put him with 18-year-old Tywon L. Washington the night of his murder.

An affidavit provided by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office indicates the gun used to kill Washington was “forensically tied” to Drayton-Fabor.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Orangeburg Road at roughly 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 for reports of a shooting at Haven Oaks Apartments.

Once on scene, deputies found Washington who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

