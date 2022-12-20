Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year.

A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.

An estimated 179 people were displaced after the massive fire. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Benjamin Joseph Oddo lived at the Palms Apartment complex at the time of the fire, and he lost everything.

“Hopefully everybody out there can just stay strong with everything that’s going on, the people that lost everything. If there’s any other people out there who have any answers or just want to speak the truth just come up and forward,” Oddo said.

Investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal Division, Charleston Police Department and the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) field office worked through the investigation. They were able to determine where the fire originated but not the specific cause.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and ATF encourages anyone with information concerning the fire to contact the Charleston Police, the Charleston Fire Department or their local ATF field office.

