SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire

Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year.
By Marissa Lute and Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year.

A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.

An estimated 179 people were displaced after the massive fire. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Benjamin Joseph Oddo lived at the Palms Apartment complex at the time of the fire, and he lost everything.

“Hopefully everybody out there can just stay strong with everything that’s going on, the people that lost everything. If there’s any other people out there who have any answers or just want to speak the truth just come up and forward,” Oddo said.

Investigators from the Charleston Fire Marshal Division, Charleston Police Department and the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) field office worked through the investigation. They were able to determine where the fire originated but not the specific cause.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and ATF encourages anyone with information concerning the fire to contact the Charleston Police, the Charleston Fire Department or their local ATF field office.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
Deputies say Nasir Washington (middle right), 18, is facing multiple charges, including murder,...
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases
Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Latest News

Four puppies were rescued from a house fire Tuesday morning in North Charleston.
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
Terry Lee Kostelak, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Man arrested after mom discovers ‘inappropriate communication’ with 15-year-old daughter
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas...
Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire