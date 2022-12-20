SC Lottery
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island

By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston.

The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.

The property in question is a little over 60 acres located along Southwick Drive, right near the intersection of Southwick Drive and Maybank Highway.

Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the city of Charleston, said the proposed 160-unit multi-family complex is relatively compact, which has allowed developers to devote almost half of the property to the conservation district.

“It is in line with the comprehensive plan that council has adopted and is consistent with the principals there for building on land that’s higher, reserving land that’s lower for conservation in marsh areas,” Summerfield said.

One local advocacy group, The Johns Island Advocate, is urging Johns Islanders to submit a public comment and attend Tuesday’s hearing against the proposed upzoning, citing environmental and traffic concerns.

Tuesday’s city council meeting starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at City Hall, which is at 80 Broad Street.

For a link to the agenda for today’s meeting, click here.

