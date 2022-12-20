Charleston County gifted teacher wants stem building materials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving, how about helping out a local teacher with their classroom supply needs?

A Charleston County educator wants to increase her students’ STEM-building skills once they return from Christmas break.

Gifted and talented Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary teacher Jessica Smith spends most of her time working to develop the talents within her 2nd through 5th-grade students.

She says she likes to use STEM building materials as much as possible.

Smith says her 19 Title I students thrive on shape and pattern manipulation.

She says she loves to engage in activities that allow them to think creatively and build 3-dimensional models.

“A lot of the kids have tested strongly in their nonverbal ability. They have a high ability to analyze information, solve problems with hands-on reasoning and manipulatives,” Smith said.

For her Donor’s Choose project Smith is requesting STEM materials like Lego blocks, marble run construction sets, building tiles, and stem toy building sets.

She says getting these items for her class will also help her students tap into their engineering side.

“You can see when they are working with me and projects that we use you can see they are excited and engaged and happy. So it’s opening up their eyes to a different world and have strengths in certain areas and gives them confidence,” Smith said.

You can help this Charleston County teacher give her Julian Mitchell students the gift of STEM building materials.

This Donor’s Choose project is set to expire in only two days.

You can do so right now by donating and clicking right here and become a classroom champion.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

