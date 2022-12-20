SC Lottery
City of Charleston gives $25K to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements

By Anna Harris
Dec. 19, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements.

The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.

This drainage area runs around the Bishop Gadsden community by Folly Road. The cost share will be almost 64% from the Town of James Island and almost 37% from the city of Charleston. This is based on respective geographic areas in the basin.

Officials say this has been one of the main priority issues for the Town of James Island and they say they are ready to get it started finding those hot spot areas.

