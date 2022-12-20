SC Lottery
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island.

Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20,...
Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Another victim in the shooting was found on the front porch of a home, deputies said. That victim survived.

Deputies say the other victim was in his garage with a visitor and when the visitor stepped out the garage door opened and disguised gunmen opened fire into the garage.

Deputies say they have not been able to gather enough evidence to make arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

