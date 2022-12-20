SC Lottery
Dorchester Paws first ever ‘Angel Tree’ to support community pets

The shelter is looking to limit surrenders by calling on the community for support(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is hosting its first-ever “Angel Tree” to support 12 community pet families with essential items.

Danielle Zuck, with Dorchester Paws, says their goal is to support families who can provide a safe and loving home but are at risk of surrendering their pets.

Inflation, the rising cost of living and breed restrictions are a few reasons pet families are struggling to care for the animals they’ve had for years.

With these 12 families approaching the shelter they are now able to have the conversation, asking people, “what barriers do you face in order to keep a pet in your home?” Zuck says.

Infrastructure, food and supplies are just a few items at the top of that list.

“We are the community animal shelter and truly it comes about right now that the community really needs to help their community members in order for these pets to stay in the home,” Zuck says.

Dorchester Paws will be accepting donations through Wednesday 12-5 p.m.  If you can’t make it by Wednesday, they will be accepting monetary donations online before the gifts are delivered Friday.

In 2023 Dorchester Paws is launching its pet support fund to further support pet families who come to them for help and Zuck says this is just the start.

