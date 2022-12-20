Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays to give animals in need a warm home.

Berkeley County Animal Center and Dorchester Paws say they are at capacity.

To help alleviate the cost of adopting this Christmas, Dorchester Paws is offering a ‘name your price’ program for most dogs with a minimum of $5. At the Charleston Animal Society, adult dogs are free to adopt.

In the meantime, all the shelters are also still searching for fosters to help with their high numbers. Fostering is free and the shelters will provide supplies.

Tiffany Hoffman, manager of the Berkeley County Animal Center, says they have more than 100 dogs inside the shelter which is over capacity.

“We are literally busting at the seams with dogs. This will be the first time that we have had to stop public intakes and with the temperatures being what they are, we want to be able to open the doors as soon as we can and we can do that once we get all the dogs into fosters,” Hoffman says.

Many of the dogs are being kept in po-up crates in the hallways at Berkeley Animal Center since the building has run out of kennels.

“That is no way for a dog to live. We can only keep them in pop-up for a very limited time so that is why we need to get them into foster homes,” Hoffman says.

Berkeley Animal Center will provide everything you need to foster including food, a crate, any medicine and a special wrapped Christmas gift for the dog to have under your tree.

“If you want to foster for a week, if you want to foster through Christmas, school is out, people are home, it’s amazing. That dog doesn’t get to spend Christmas here with very limited staff it gets to spend Christmas in your home,” Hoffman says.

At Dorchester Paws, Director of Development and Marketing Danielle Zuck says they are in a similar situation, with more than 100 animals. Dorchester Paws hit capacity as well and is working to house the animals they have in pop-up crates.

“We’re looking for urgent foster so if you can open up your home, give a warm bed, some love this holiday season, even for a week, a couple of days to an adult dog we really, really, really need, I mean I can’t emphasize enough,” Zuck says.

Dorchester Paws is offering a ‘name your price’ adoption fees starting at $5 for most dogs. The shelter is also pioneering its first Angel Tree program supporting community pets. They are asking people who can, to donate essential care items to families in need who don’t want to resort to surrendering their animal.

Zuck says shelters across the state work together through times of high numbers of intakes, but most are struggling with the same problem. She encourages anyone interested in fostering or adopting to take some time this week to visit their local shelter.

“Our dogs they need a home for the holidays to they deserve, you know to wake up in the new year and their new home with their new families and not be living on a kennel floor.”

Zuck also says the other thing you could do to help a shelter is come reclaim your pet. If you know your pet was lost or surrendered and you want to take it back home, they will work with you to make it happen.

“We will remove all the barriers to make sure that that animal comes back home with you this holiday season. So, if your pet is at Dorchester paws, please come in any day 12 to five to take home your animals so they are with you for the holiday,” Zuck says.

