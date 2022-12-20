Man arrested after mom discovers ‘inappropriate communication’ with 15-year-old daughter

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl, Dorchester County deputies said.

Terry Lee Kostelak, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A police report states the victim’s mother called the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office after discovering her daughter had engaged in “inappropriate communication” with Kostelak after checking her cell phone.

The daughter then said she had met up with Kostelak at Walmart in Summerville after he used the “quick add” feature on the social messaging app Snapchat when the girl was 13 years old, the report states.

The report states they had been communicating through Snapchat and Instagram Messenger since then.

According to warrants the two engaged in sexual activities multiple times between June and November 2022.

The victim’s mother said the girl was not allowed to have a phone and believed that Kostelak had bought it for her so they could communicate, the police report states.

Kostelak was being held in the L.C. Knight Detention Center on a $75,000 surety bond for each charge.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.