SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park

OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in the summer.(Viktor Makhnov via Canva)
By Chris Six and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An amusement park in Missouri is facing a fine after an employee died over the summer.

KY3 reports Silver Dollar City is facing a nearly $15,000 fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a maintenance employee died in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the penalty is $14,502.

In July, a maintenance worker was reportedly hospitalized with head injuries sustained during the maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster. Officials said he died of blunt-force head trauma.

Silver Dollar City said the worker had been part of the maintenance team since 2017.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017,” the park shared in a statement.

A park spokesperson said the team has worked and reviewed the incident with OSHA over the past several months.

According to a statement released by the amusement park, it has voluntarily revised its safeguarding measures in restricted areas, and OSHA has accepted the changes.

“The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness,” the park’s statement continued.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on scene of a reported hunting incident in Charleston County Monday night.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
Deputies say Nasir Washington (middle right), 18, is facing multiple charges, including murder,...
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases
Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Latest News

Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas...
Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged multiple units...
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
A husband says his wife was being treated for other health complication prior to falling and...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says