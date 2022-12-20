SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Phase 2 almost complete on West Ashley Station Shopping Center remodeling

City officials say this space could be taken up by a lot of service-oriented shops, such as...
City officials say this space could be taken up by a lot of service-oriented shops, such as insurance and dental companies, office spaces and restaurants.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition is expected to begin soon at the Doscher’s IGA Supermarket off Savannah Highway at the West Ashley Station Shopping Center.

Phase 2 for this project began in the beginning of summer and the next step is pre-construction for these developers.

City officials say this space could be taken up by a lot of service-oriented shops, such as insurance and dental companies, office spaces and restaurants. However, officials say there is currently no specific list of what companies will be coming here exactly.

Robert Summerfield, the director of planning, preservation and sustainability for the city of Charleston says the developers have completed the design review board process, the technical review committee process and now need to apply for a demolition permit.

He says most commercial construction generally takes 18-24 months and the timeline of when this project is expected to be finished is currently unknown. Summerfield says the developers are in charge of how quickly they want this project to move forward.

To clarify, the shops on the Doscher’s IGA side of the Whole Foods will be demolished. None of the shops on the other side of the Whole Foods because those were a part of the Phase 1 half of the project.

Summerfield says the new shopping options will hopefully fulfill needs that are not currently met in this area.

Site plans can be viewed here starting on page 146.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision in Berkeley County that...
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. head-on collision
Newell Bruorton is charged with hit-and-run with minor personal injury, hit-and-run property...
Man driving the wrong way on Savannah Highway hit several cars, police say
Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori...
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd.
7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire
Deputies say Nasir Washington (middle right), 18, is facing multiple charges, including murder,...
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases

Latest News

This drainage area runs around the Bishop Gadsden community by Folly Road.
City of Charleston gives $25K to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements
Federal and local agencies have arrested more than ten men since August for internet crimes...
12 men arrested for internet crimes against children committed in the Lowcountry
Seacoast Church - Summerville will open its Warming Center on Monday night due to the...
Warming shelter to open Monday night
Gifted and talented Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary teacher Jessica Smith spends...
Charleston County gifted teacher wants stem building materials