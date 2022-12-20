Phase 2 almost complete on West Ashley Station Shopping Center remodeling

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition is expected to begin soon at the Doscher’s IGA Supermarket off Savannah Highway at the West Ashley Station Shopping Center.

Phase 2 for this project began in the beginning of summer and the next step is pre-construction for these developers.

City officials say this space could be taken up by a lot of service-oriented shops, such as insurance and dental companies, office spaces and restaurants. However, officials say there is currently no specific list of what companies will be coming here exactly.

Robert Summerfield, the director of planning, preservation and sustainability for the city of Charleston says the developers have completed the design review board process, the technical review committee process and now need to apply for a demolition permit.

He says most commercial construction generally takes 18-24 months and the timeline of when this project is expected to be finished is currently unknown. Summerfield says the developers are in charge of how quickly they want this project to move forward.

To clarify, the shops on the Doscher’s IGA side of the Whole Foods will be demolished. None of the shops on the other side of the Whole Foods because those were a part of the Phase 1 half of the project.

Summerfield says the new shopping options will hopefully fulfill needs that are not currently met in this area.

Site plans can be viewed here starting on page 146.

