Police investigating assault at downtown homeless shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman was assaulted at a homeless shelter in downtown Charleston Monday night.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said a man hit a woman with a “pole of some sort” at One80 Place before she was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The woman was hurt but her injuries weren’t serious, Wolfsen said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

