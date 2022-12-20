SC Lottery
Police investigating assault at downtown homeless shelter

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said a man hit a woman with a “pole of some sort” at One80 Place
Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said a man hit a woman with a "pole of some sort" at One80 Place
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman was assaulted at a homeless shelter in downtown Charleston Monday night.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said a man hit a woman with a “pole of some sort” at One80 Place before she was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The woman was hurt but her injuries weren’t serious, Wolfsen said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

