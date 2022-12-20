Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced Tuesday the state will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying:
“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh. Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
