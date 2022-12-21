Advocacy group asks for Christmas gifts, cards for Lowcountry’s homeless community
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry advocacy group is asking for wrapped gifts to hand out to Charleston’s homeless community throughout the Christmas weekend.
Uplift Charleston is holding its third annual Christmas Gifts for the Homeless drive through Friday. The organization is asking the community to wrap a gift or donate to people experiencing homelessness who often do not get gifts during the holiday season.
Items to gift include:
- Gift cards (food/coffee/Walmart)
- Bus passes
- Socks, gloves, hats
- Hygiene products
- A Christmas card to tell them they are loved
Wrapped gifts or donations can be dropped off at Uplift Charleston’s brewery partners by Dec. 24, 2022:
- Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405
- Oak Road Brewing, 108 E 3rd N St., Summerville, SC 29483
- Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407
- Hobcaw Brewing Company, 496 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29646
Contact Uplift Charleston by email with any questions at CharlestonUplift@gmail.com.
