Advocacy group asks for Christmas gifts, cards for Lowcountry’s homeless community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry advocacy group is asking for wrapped gifts to hand out to Charleston’s homeless community throughout the Christmas weekend.

Uplift Charleston is holding its third annual Christmas Gifts for the Homeless drive through Friday. The organization is asking the community to wrap a gift or donate to people experiencing homelessness who often do not get gifts during the holiday season.

Items to gift include:

Gift cards (food/coffee/Walmart)

Bus passes

Socks, gloves, hats

Hygiene products

A Christmas card to tell them they are loved

Wrapped gifts or donations can be dropped off at Uplift Charleston’s brewery partners by Dec. 24, 2022:

Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405

Oak Road Brewing, 108 E 3rd N St., Summerville, SC 29483

Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407

Hobcaw Brewing Company, 496 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29646

Contact Uplift Charleston by email with any questions at CharlestonUplift@gmail.com.

