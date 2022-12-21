SC Lottery
Bulldogs drop final non-conference road game

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball team dropped its final non-conference road game of the season, falling 81-74 at NC Central Tuesday night in Durham, North Carolina.

How it Happened

· The Citadel got on the board first with a basket from Elijah Morgan, but a 4:42 scoring drought allowed the Eagles to open up a seven-point lead.

· After Austin Ash hit a three-pointer to tie the game, the Eagles went on a 12-0 run to take a double-digit lead with just over four minutes to play in the half.

· The Bulldogs would get as close as eight points as Colby McAllister scored in transition, then found Ash on the wing for a three-pointer.

· Turnovers continued to be the story as The Citadel turned the ball over 14 times in the first half, leading to 11 NCCU points.

· The Bulldogs came out of the locker room as a different team and opened the half on a 17-9 run to take a one-point lead on an AJ Smith layup with just over 12 minutes to play.

· The Eagles responded with a run of their own that opened an eight-point advantage with just under eight minutes to play.

· The Citadel would pull to within three points on an Elijah Morgan three-pointer, but the Eagles would not allow the Bulldogs to get any closer.

Inside the Box Score

· Austin Ash led the Bulldogs with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from the free-throw line.

· Stephen Clark added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

· Elijah Morgan and AJ Smith each finished with 12 points. Smith led the way with six rebounds.

· The Bulldogs took care of the basketball in the second half as they only committed three turnovers.

· The Citadel finished the game 28-of-60 from the floor. They shot 13-of-24 in the first half.

Up Next

The Citadel opens Southern Conference action on Dec. 29 as the Bulldogs welcome Chattanooga to McAlister Field House. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

