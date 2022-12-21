Charleston City Council defers rezoning proposal on Southwick Dr.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council votes to defer a rezoning proposal, not due to push back from the community, but rather to give the developer time to rethink parts of their plans.

For months now, people that live off Southwick Drive have been actively opposing Middleburg Communities from rezoning 16 acres of land that would bring at least 160 homes at six units per acre.

The unanimous vote to defer this proposal comes from the city wanting the developers to make the units more affordable for future residents before the plans get underway.

A few people that live off Southwick Drive say they’re ecstatic that this rezoning was deferred. However, some say they don’t know if deferring the plan is going to be enough to make a difference in the end.

“It is time for the city council to begin putting those requests of the residents of Johns Island ahead of the developers that want to build there,” David Groce, who lives off Southwick Drive, said.

Groce says Johns Island needs more infrastructure before more developments come to the island.

“I oppose the developer’s plan because Johns Island is now at a breaking point,” Groce said. “It is utterly lacking the basic infrastructure needed to support discretionary, incremental development.”

Karl Brady, Charleston city councilman for district 5, says this could be for suburban residents or the proposed multi-family units. He says the property owner could do their development by right under the current zoning if they added an affordability component. However, they are asking for the density with increasing the zoning density rather than affordability under the current zoning.

Brady declined to speak on camera but did provide this statement about the developers:

I am hoping to see them comply with the current zoning if they want to move forward with their current proposal, which could help bring more affordability to the area while not requiring an upzoning.

Brady says the council will be able to reconsider this vote once the developer makes the changes.

