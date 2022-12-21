SC Lottery
Convicted former Lowcountry banker seeks hearing on juror issues

The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank who was convicted on six charges last month is requesting a hearing on jury issues in his trial.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank who was convicted on six charges last month is requesting a hearing on jury issues in his trial.

Laffitte was found guilty on one county of conspiracy to commit wife fraud or bank fraud, one count of bank fraud and aiding and abetting bank fraud, one count of wire fraud and aiding and abetting wire fraud and three counts related to misapplication of bank funds and aiding and abetting misapplication of bank funds.

Prosecutors accused Laffitte of conspiring with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to steal funds from Murdaugh’s clients.

Laffitte’s attorneys initially filed a motion to seal two juror affidavits in the case but after the court initially granted that motion, the defense canceled their motion.

A motion filed Tuesday requests the court hold a hearing on the jury issues raised in the juror affidavits and is asking for a new trial.

Nine hours into the jury’s 11-hour deliberation, two of the jurors were replaced by alternates.

Each conviction carries a maxmium sentence of up to 30 years in prison with a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

